SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 22 September 2022

ANTI MONARCHY PROTEST MELBOURNE

Protestors pour red dye on tan Australian Flag during an anti-monarchy protest in Melbourne, Thursday, September 22, 2022. Source: AAP / JOEL CARRETT/AAPIMAGE

Published 22 September 2022 at 9:03pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange details and the weather forecast for tomorrow. Click on the player to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi.

