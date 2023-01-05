SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 5 January 2023

Four people were killed and one seriously injured after a sedan and 4WD ute collide near Shepparton in Victoria's north. The four passengers in the sedan - who died at the scene are believed to be from the Indian community. Credit: ABC News: Rosa Ritchie

Published 5 January 2023 at 9:35pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange details and the weather forecast for tomorrow. Click on the audio button to listen to the full bulletin in Punjabi...

