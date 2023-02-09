Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi.
SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 9 February 2023
A supplied undated image obtained Thursday, February 9, 2023 shows Sydney man Can Pahali. A Sydney man has died in Turkey after a powerful earthquake shook the country, making his the first Australian death following the disaster. Source: Supplied / SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.
