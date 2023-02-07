SBS Punjabi Australia News: Tuesday 7 February 2023

A woman reacts as emergency personnel carry out a search and rescue operation at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Iskenderun, district of Hatay, Turkey, 07 February 2023. More than 4,000 people were killed and thousands more injured after a major 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. Source: EPA / ERDEM SAHIN/EPA