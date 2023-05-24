SBS Punjabi Australia News: Wednesday 24 May 2023

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gesture as they talk against the backdrop of the Sydney Opera House following a bilateral meeting at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Modi struck new agreements Wednesday with Albanese on migration and green hydrogen, while raising concerns about attacks on Hindu temples in Sydney. (Dean Lewins/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Dean Lewins/AP