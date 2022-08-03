SBS Punjabi Australia News: Wednesday 3 August 2022

SBS Punjabi

Greens MP Adam Bandt

Greens MP Adam Bandt Source: AAP

Published 3 August 2022
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange details and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi. 

