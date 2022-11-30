SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Wednesday 30 November 2022

SCOTT MORRISON CENSURE MOTION

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is acknowledged by fellow Oppositon MPs after speaking on a censure motion moved against him by the Leader of the House Tony Burke in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Published 30 November 2022 at 9:14pm
By Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange details and the weather forecast for tomorrow. Click on the audio button to listen to the full bulletin in Punjabi.

