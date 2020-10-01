SBS Punjabi News 01 Oct: Prime Minister foreshadows a once-in-a-generation budget

The federal budget will layout the details of the government's economic recovery plan to the coronavirus crisis.

Source: AAP

The Prime Minister has declared next week's Budget will be the most important for the country since the Second World War. Also in tonight’s bulletin, we have how COVID-19 nursing home preparedness has come under fire in a special royal commission report and Health authorities have warned about the dangers of thunderstorm asthma.

In tonight's headlines:

** The Prime Minister foreshadows a once-in-a-generation budget

** COVID-19 nursing home preparedness under fire in a special royal commission report

and

** Tasmania introduces the Jack Jumpers as its new national basketball team.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus
