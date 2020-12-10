SBS Punjabi News 10 Dec: China imposes further tariffs on Australian wine

China’s Commerce Ministry says it taxes of 6.3 or 6.4 per cent will apply while it investigates claims Australian wine makers are subsidised by the federal government. It comes after a decision last month to apply a tariff of up to 212 per cent over claims Australia dumps wine in China.





Nine people have been arrested in New South Wales over an alleged scheme to fraudulently obtain grant money intended for victims of last year's bushfires.





Veteran Labor M-P Warren Snowdon has announced he'll retire from federal politics at the next election.





Advertisement

The Tasmanian government has announced a further easing of the state's coronavirus restrictions from tomorrow afternoon.





Queenslanders will be allowed to hit the dancefloor once again after the state recorded its 86th day without a case of community transmission.





New South Wales has reached a week without identifying any new locally acquired coronavirus cases.





And in sports,





To sport, AFL commission has announced games will revert back to normal quarter lengths next season.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.



