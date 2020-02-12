SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi News: 12 February 2020

SBS Punjabi

Arvind Kejriwal

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 February 2020 at 7:24pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:23pm
By MP Singh, SBS News
Source: SBS

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange details and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Published 12 February 2020 at 7:24pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:23pm
By MP Singh, SBS News
Source: SBS
Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other related stories

SBS Punjabi News: 6 February 2020

SBS Punjabi News: 5 February 2020

SBS Punjabi News: January 21, 2020



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?