SBS Punjabi News 13 Oct: Premiers of NSW and Victoria face vote of no confidence

In tonight’s headlines:





** One person dies at a university construction site in Western Australia







** New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian defends her conduct as questions are raised over her position as leader





** US President Donald Trump addresses first election rally after testing positive to COVID-19, telling voters a vaccine will be made under his leadership











The New South Wales Premier is facing a vote of no confidence after revelations about her relationship with a former Wagga Wagga MP. The Independent Commission Against Corruption has accused Daryl Maguire of using public office to improperly access personal benefits.





But Premier Gladys Berejiklian has denied any knowledge of Mr Maguire's dealings despite being in a five-year relationship with him that ended in August. During a heated exchanged in Parliament, Ms Berejiklian responded to Labor leader Jodi McKay's questions about her behaviour, saying “I want to state unequivocally Madame Deputy Speaker that at all times, at all times I've acted in accordance within the highest levels of accountability”.





A motion will be debated on Wednesday after question time.





Victoria's Opposition leader says the state is demanding answers about the hotel quarantine program which contributed to the second wave of COVID-19 infections.





Premier Daniel Andrews has labelled a no-confidence motion against him over the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic as 'cheap politics'.





A 23-year-old man has died and two others have been taken to hospital after a structure collapse at a Perth university.





It's believed two men fell 20 metres at Curtin University at a building under construction this afternoon. Western Australian police say the cause of the accident hasn't been determined.





To hear the full news bulletin click on the audio icon above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus



