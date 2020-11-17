SBS Punjabi News 17 November: Will the first cricket test between Australia and India still be played in Adelaide?

In this bulletin.....





***More new COVID-19 cases are linked to a family cluster... in South Australia





*** Six- year streak of budget surpluses ends in New South Wales





And in sport,





***The South Australian Premier remains hopeful about the cricket despite a coronavirus outbreak in Adelaide











Five new coronavirus cases have been recorded in South Australia as authorities work to contain a COVID-19 outbreak in Adelaide.





The state is also responding to 14 suspected cases and treating them cautiously because of the high risk of community transmission.





Chief Public Health Officer Professor Nicola Spurrier says ages of the new cases are from teens up to a person in their 50s.











There are hopes South Australians in quarantine because of the Adelaide COVID-19 outbreak could be released from isolation in Tasmania soon.





More than 1200 people are in quarantine on the island state but the Premier Peter Gutwein is positive that the situation interstate is favourable.











The New South Wales budget has forecast a $16 billion deficit for 2020-21 while a six-year streak of budget surpluses ended in the year to June the 30th.





The state government has attributed the figures to $29 billion in health and economic spending in response to COVID-19 while unemployment is at 6 and a half per cent.





State Treasurer Dominic Perrottet says the budget is focused on keeping the public safe and creating more jobs, after the loss of almost 270 000 positions between March and May.











In sport, the South Australian government says it's optimistic the cricket can still go ahead a month out from the first test between Australia and India.





The state's cricket association has cancelled all games for the next fortnight because of the cluster in Adelaide's northern suburbs.





Premier Steven Marshall says there has been a high level of cooperation from the public so far but he hasn't spoken to Cricket Australia yet. “I think we're still a long way off, and we're very hopeful that we will get ontop of this Parafield cluster very very quickly and we're doing that”, he said.





To hear the full bulletin, click on the audio link above.





