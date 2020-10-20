SBS Punjabi News 20 October : The world now has over 40 million coronavirus infections

In tonight's headlines:





** Victoria's Chief Health Officer asked to provide a new statement to the state's hotel quarantine inquiry..





More than 40 million cases of COVID-19 have now been detected around the world and infection numbers are growing...





**Prime Minister Scott Morrison does not rule out being approached by disgraced former New South Wales Liberal MP Daryl Maguire, during the cash for visas scheme...





** Support services for victims of domestic violence warn of increased risks this Grand Final weekend.





More than 40 million cases of COVID-19 have now been detected around the world, and infection numbers are growing. The past three days have seen the highest daily case numbers since the pandemic began, with nearly 400,000 reported in each 24 hour period.

About 8.1 million Americans have contracted the illness, and so have 7.5 million people in India.

The global death toll has now reached 1.1 million, with 220 thousand deaths in the United States alone.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison has not ruled out being approached by disgraced former New South Wales Liberal MP Daryl Maguire, during the cash for visas scheme.





Mr Maguire recently admitted to a corruption inquiry that he once received thousands of dollars in cash, for securing Australian visas for Chinese nationals. He also admitted making representations to immigration officials as well as federal politicians.

The scheme dates back to 2013, when Mr Morrison served as Immigration Minister.

When asked in parliament if he was approached, Mr Morrison's response left the possibility open.





As fans prepare for the A-F-L and N-R-L Grand Finals this weekend, advocates for victims of domestic violence are raising awareness of the increased risks. Historically, instances of abuse increase by around 16 per cent* on grand final weekend each year.





Safe Steps Chief Executive Rita Butera says if friends and relatives are concerned, report it. Chief Executive Officer of 'No to Violence' Jacqui Watt says alcohol consumption heightens risk of family violence.





Victims in immediate danger should call 000 and support is available through 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 7328).





