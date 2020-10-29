SBS Punjabi News 27 Oct: Melbourne may soon see resumption of incoming international flights

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin...

 

** Prime Minister Scott Morrison accused of humiliating Australia Post’s chief executive in parliament...

** International flights could return to Victoria within weeks...

and in sport,

** the NRL reverses its decision to scrap the national anthem at the State of Origin opener.

Listen to the podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the audio link in the picture above.

