SBS Punjabi News 27 Oct: Melbourne restrictions ease, COVID welfare payments to continue in 2021

** Melburnians allowed one home visit per day as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease...





**Australians receiving unemployment benefits can expect the coronavirus supplements to continue beyond the end of this year….





** In IPL, Kings XI Punjab wins five matches in a row to make it to the top four.





Health authorities are urging Victorians to remain vigilant as coronavirus restrictions significantly ease in Melbourne. From midnight [11.59pm Tuesday], two adults from one household will be able to visit another home accompanied by any dependents.





But households will be restricted to one social gathering per day, meaning those who receive visitors can't go to someone else's home that same day, and for the time being, people won't be able to travel beyond their 25 kilometre limit.





Other changes to restrictions in Melbourne include a ll retail and hospitality being allowed to re-open with density limits, as well as beauty parlours and personal care services where mask wearing is possible.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australians receiving unemployment benefits can expect the coronavirus supplements to continue beyond the end of this year.





A $550 supplement was introduced at the height of Australia's outbreak to provide extra support to people on JobSeeker payments. It was reduced to $250 in September, and is currently legislated to expire at the end of December.





Mr Morrison said, “People can expect the COVID supplement going forward beyond the end of this year and the precise level and arrangements around that are matters that the government is considering now and will be doing so over the next few weeks."





