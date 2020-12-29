SBS Punjabi News 29 Dec: Australia records its first case of the South African variant of COVID-19

The top stories in tonight's news bulletin include:





Australia has recorded its first case of the South African coronavirus variant. Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'ath says the individual is one of two new cases, both international arrivals in hotel quarantine. The individual infected with the new variant has since been transferred to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.





There are new concerns of coronavirus community transmission in New South Wales. State Premier Gladys Berejiklian says there are a number of other COVID-19 cases outside the northern beaches area that don't have clear links to the Avalon cluster. Those fears come as the state recorded three new infections connected to the Avalon cluster, which now stands at 129 cases.





Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is threatening deportation for some attendees of a large party in Sydney's eastern suburbs on Christmas Day who breached COVID-19 rules. Mr Hawke is considering deporting backpackers who attended the large beach party. Some are believed to be backpackers who remained in Australia during the pandemic or expatriates mostly from the UK.





Australia's batting order could be set for a shake-up after failing to fire in a massive eight-wicket defeat to India in the Second Test of the Border-Gavaskar series. Marnus Labuschagne's top score of 48 was the first time since 1988 Australia have finished a home Test match without a batsman posting a half-century.





Attention now turns to where the next Test match will be played.The New Year's Test match is scheduled to be played at the SCG (Sydney Cricket Ground) on the 7th of January, but it could stay in Melbourne or be moved elsewhere due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney's northern beaches. The fourth and final Test match is scheduled to be played at the Gabba in Brisbane on January 15. Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young says players could enter Queensland, but if they come via Sydney - which is considered a hotspot - they will have to undergo 14 days of hotel quarantine.





To hear the full news bulletin as presented on SBS Punjabi program on 29 December 2020, click on the audio player above.





