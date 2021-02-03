SBS Punjabi News 3 Feb: The federal government offers financial support for home-owners affected by the Perth Hills bushfire

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.





About 70 homes have been lost in Perth's north-eastern suburbs and Western Australia's Premier has warned that number is expected to increase.





Senior Labor M-P Tanya Plibersek has confronted Liberal politician Craig Kelly about the spreading of coronavirus misinformation in a tense standoff inside federal parliament.





Advertisement

Western Australia has recorded a third day without any new COVID-19 cases as Perth's lockdown continues until Friday night





Victoria's Health Minister says it's a significant moment to record 28 days without a local COVID-19 case but he warns the pandemic is far from over.





New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian says unless there's a major change in the state's coronavirus situation, restrictions will further ease next week [[Feb 12]].





The federal government has announced its plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to rural, remote, and regional communities.





Australia's Trade Minister Dan Tehan has flagged support to help India's agriculture sector, paving the way towards a future trade deal.





Cricket Australia called off its tour to South Africa last night, saying the decision came down to health and safety risks as South Africa struggles to contain the spread of a highly infectious variant of coronavirus.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.



