SBS Punjabi News 3 November: Australia's record low interest rates to remain 0.1% for three years

The Reserve Bank of Australia has cut the official cash rate to an historic low of 0.1 per cent, saying it's prepared to do more to help stimulate the economy if necessary.





The reduction in the cash rate from 0.25 per cent is the first since March this year, when it was cut twice in the month in an effort to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy.





RBA governor Philip Lowe says the board is expecting to keep the cash rate at 0.1 per cent for at least three years.











Election Day has begun in the United States, with two small towns in the state of New Hampshire kicking off a vote that pitches President Donald Trump against former vice president Joe Biden.





The doors to polling stations in Dixville Notch and Millsfield opened at midnight local time, maintaining a long-held tradition, despite the pandemic.





Mr Biden is ahead in the polls, including in crucial swing states, but the result is far from certain.











Austrian authorities say at least on I-S sympathiser is behind terror attack that took place near the main synagogue in Vienna's city centre. At least five people are dead and several others have been admitted to hospital following the attack.





A total of 17 victims of the attack are being treated at several hospitals, mainly for gunshot wounds and cuts, the spokeswoman said. The 10 patients with minor injuries are in shock, she added.





Seven victims of the attack are in a critical, life-threatening condition, according to a Health Association spokeswoman. Locals are being urged to stay indoors and border checks are being reinforced.











Animal welfare activists are calling for an investigation after a horse had to be put down following this year's running of the Melbourne Cup.





The Irish-trained Twilight Payment crossed the finish line at Flemington Racecourse ahead of Tiger Moth and Prince of Arran to claim the $8 million prize.





But one of the pre-race favourites, Anthony Van Dyck, had to be euthanised after sustaining a fractured fetlock and failing to complete the course. Kristin Leigh from Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses says the horse's death is a tragedy.











And Shane Watson has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after finishing the Chennai Super Kings match in IPL this morning.





