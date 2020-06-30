SBS Punjabi News 30 June 2020: Many Victorian suburbs to go into 'lockdown'

In tonight's SBS Punjabi news bulletin:





Residents of ten Victorian postcodes will only be permitted to leave home for work or school, care or caregiving, daily exercise and shopping for food and other essentials.





These “hot zones” will be required to return to Stage 3 Stay at Home restrictions – until at least 29 July.





The postcodes where these restrictions will apply are: 3038, 3064, 3047, 3060, 3012, 3032, 3055, 3042, 3021, 3046.





Local businesses such as eateries, gyms and beauty salons will be forced to close again, but can access a $5000 support payment.





International flights will also be diverted from Melbourne for the next fortnight, while an inquiry will be launched into the flawed hotel quarantine program.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison has criticised some states' decision to maintain border restrictions against Victoria.





Queensland will re-open its borders to all jurisdictions except Victoria from the 10th of July.





From the 3rd of July, those who have visited Victoria in the previous 14 days will be banned from entering, or be forced to quarantine for two weeks at their own expense.





