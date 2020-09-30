SBS Punjabi News 30 Sep: The verdict is out on the first Trump-Biden debate

In tonight's headlines:





** Polls declare Joe Biden the winner in the first US presidential debate...





** Victoria's COVID-19 case average continues to decline...





And





** NRL has announced the grand final will be held in Sydney on October 25





A CNN poll has given Joe Biden a win in his first presidential debate with Donald Trump. Six out of ten respondents gave the chaotic contest to the Democrat challenger.





Both candidates made their case for election in November with Mr Biden saying the United States is now worse off under Mr Trump's leadership. Donald Trump sought to make law and order the focus of the debate.





The President raised eyebrows when he refused to condemn supremacists and violent right-wing groups. The debate - which was dominated by personal insults and abuse - has come under fire with some analysts describing it as the worst in history.





Viewers in the United States have been generally unimpressed by the standard of debate and the endless interruptions.





The Victorian Premier has ruled out the early easing of restrictions in Melbourne despite another decline in average COVID-19 case numbers. With thirteen new infections today, the 14-day rolling average in the Victorian capital is now down to 16.4 with 305 active cases in the state. Four more deaths have been reported, taking the national coronavirus toll to 886.





Daniel Andrews says case numbers are still too high for early lockdown relief. The fortnightly rolling average for Melbourne must drop below five with less than a handful of mystery cases before further restrictions can be eased on October the 19th.





The Victorian Government has also announced the roll-out of extra testing in high-risk industries like aged care and food production.





