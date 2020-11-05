SBS Punjabi News 5 November: We still don't know who'll be the next POTUS

In this bulletin.....











**A 65-year-old Melbourne man becomes the first person in Australia to be charged under foreign interference laws...





Advertisement

**The United States presidential election still too close to call...





and





**In the NRL, Cameron Murray ruled out for the final two State of Origin matches, forcing New South Wales into changes.





Listen to the podcast by clicking on the audio link in the picture above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.



The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus



