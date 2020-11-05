SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi News 5 November: We still don't know who'll be the next POTUS

SBS Punjabi

Major American newspapers headlines depicted the confusion over who will finally become the new US president.

Major American newspaper headlines depicted the confusion over who will finally become the new US president. Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 November 2020 at 9:42pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Published 5 November 2020 at 9:42pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
In this bulletin.....

 

**A 65-year-old Melbourne man becomes the first person in Australia to be charged under foreign interference laws...

Advertisement
**The United States presidential election still too close to call...

and

**In the NRL, Cameron Murray ruled out for the final two State of Origin matches, forcing New South Wales into changes.

Listen to the podcast by clicking on the audio link in the picture above.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack