SBS Punjabi News: China refuses to apologise, says Australia should be 'ashamed'

Here are some of the stories featured in this news bulletin:





Prime Minister Scott Morrison says China should be 'totally ashamed' for posting a fake image of an Australian soldier; China has refused to apologise for its stance, saying “Shouldn't the Australian Government feel ashamed for their soldiers killing innocent Afghan civilians?’





WorkSafe New Zealand has filed charges against thirteen parties over the White Island volcano eruption in December last year. 22 people were killed in the incident, including 14 Australians. Ten parties face a maximum fine of NZ$1.5 million and face charges under the Health and Safety at Work Act.





Advertisement

A dedicated agency will oversee Victoria's new hotel quarantine program which will restart on December the 7 th . About 300 Victoria Police officers and 220 Australian Defence Force personnel will work in the hotels everyday. All staff will be tested daily and work in so-called 'bubbles' to ensure limited contact with others. Premier Daniel Andrews says no private security guards will be involved in the program





Majority of young Australians who died by suicide between 2006 and 2015 were not in contact with mental health services at the time of their deaths. Researchers from Orygen found that 73 per cent of young people who died, had experienced mental health difficulties, prior self-harm or substance misuse. There are fears rates of youth suicides will rise as Australia heads into recession.





New South Wales residents can expect another stint of hot weather tomorrow (Tuesday 1 Dec), after a heatwave over the weekend. Parts of Sydney broke the 40 degree barrier for a second straight day on Sunday 29 November. The Bureau of Meterology says authorities are particularly concerned about the growing risk of grass fires.





And in cricket





Steve Smith's two match-winning knocks have given Australia an unassailable lead in their three-match ODI (One Day International) series against India - set to end on Wednesday 2 December. Smith boasts a batting average of 104.5 and two man-of-the-match awards this summer. He scored impressive runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground with each century coming from 62 balls.





Click on the player above to listen to the interview in Punjabi.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.



The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .













