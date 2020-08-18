SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi News: China to 'investigate' wine dumping by Australia, puts $1 billion industry at risk

SBS Punjabi

Bottles of red wine imported from Australia and New Zealand are for sale at a Metro Supermarket in Shanghai.

Bottles of red wine imported from Australia and New Zealand are for sale at a Metro Supermarket in Shanghai. Source: AAP

Published 18 August 2020 at 9:06pm, updated 30 September 2020 at 2:11pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Apart from the latest COVID updates from around Australia and the world, hear about China's inquiry into Australian wine exports, all six Indian hockey players released from hospital after recovering from coronavirus, and Tasmania to keep its borders closed until December 1.

In today's' headlines:

** The Australian government vows to fight allegations of wine dumping in China 

** Victoria records 222 new COVID-19 cases and 17 further deaths

** Tasmania’s borders to remain closed till December 1, and,

** All six Indian hockey players including Manpreet Singh released from hospital after recovering from COVID-19

 More about the main news items:

Federal Trade Minister Simon Birmingham says he is troubled and confused by China's planned anti-dumping inquiry into the wine industry. Minister Birmingham says he stands by Australia's winemakers and has dismissed the accusations that their product is sold at below-market rates. China is the top market for Australian wine exports, worth one billion dollars and this investigation could take at least a year to complete. 

Victoria's Premier has raised concern about significant fall in coronavirus testing last week as optimism grows about declining case numbers. The state is encouraging all Victorians with any symptoms to take a test so authorities can assess whether to change restrictions based on the results. Daniel Andrews says although 222 new cases have been recorded which is the lowest in the month, it's not acceptable for testing rates to drop. 

The Tasmanian government has announced its borders will stay shut until at least December the 1st to protect the state from coronavirus. Premier Peter Gutwein says the decision will give Victoria time to control its coronavirus outbreak. He has told state Parliament, communities and businesses need time to prepare and he wants to give them certainty.



People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


