SBS Punjabi News: COVID update, JobKeeper and JobSeeker changes, and T20 World Cup postponed

In the headlines tonight:





** The government modifies JobKeeper and JobSeeker as hundreds of new virus cases and 3 more deaths are recorded...





** European leaders finally strike a landmark economic stimulus deal...





And in cricket,





** The men's Twenty20 World Cup, due to be held in Australia in October and November, has been postponed.





More on the main news story:





Australia is approaching 12,500 coronavirus cases after another alarming daily rise in figures.





The country's coronavirus death toll has also increased by three, to 126.





Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Michael Kidd confirmed 388 new cases in the last 24 hour reporting period - 374 of them were registered in Victoria.





There are 13 new cases of transmission in New South Wales and just one in Tasmania.





Less than 2 per cent of new cases in Australia are overseas returned travellers.





183 virus patients are currently in hospital - 174 of them are in Victoria.





38 people are in intensive care, 22 are supported by ventilators.





Masks will be mandatory in Melbourne after midnight tomorrow (July 23 onwards).





