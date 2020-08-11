SBS Punjabi News: Indian hockey player Mandeep Singh admitted in hospital due to COVID-19

In tonight's headlines:





** Tasmania reports its first coronavirus infection in 20 days as New Zealand's golden run comes to an end...





**Victoria records another 331 cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths...





And





**Indian national hockey player Mandeep Singh admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru after testing COVID positive.





Expanding on some of these news stories:





After 102 days free of community transmission, New Zealand recorded four new cases of coronavirus. As a result, residents in the country's largest city will go back into at least three days of lockdown.





Tasmania has recorded its first new coronavirus case in 20 days. A man in his 60s became infected while in Melbourne for medical treatment, before being transported back to Tasmania.





Another 19 Victorians have died, as the state records a further 331 new cases of COVID-19. It's the second day in a row with a record 19 fatalities - 14 of which are linked to aged care facilities. There are now 650 Victorians in hospital - 47 of those are in intensive care and 24 are on a ventilator.





Indian hockey forward Mandeep Singh has become the sixth national player to test positive for coronavirus. Overnight, his oxygen level reportedly dropped and he was admitted to Bengaluru's SS Sparsh Hosptial where he is reportedly in a stable condition. The five other Indian national players to test positive for COVID-10 are Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar, Krishan Pathak and Surender Kumar.





