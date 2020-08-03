SBS Punjabi News: Over 400 new COVID cases, new work restrictions in Victoria

In this bulletin...





Victoria has recorded 429 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of cases to almost 12,000. The state also saw 13 deaths since overnight- it is the state's equal deadliest day.





It takes the national death toll to 221, while Victoria's stands at 136. Eight of the recent deaths are linked to aged care settings.





36 of the new cases are linked to known outbreaks and 393 are under investigation.416 infected people are in hospital -- 35 of them in intensive care.





In response, Premier Daniel Andrews has announced a three-tiered system of workplace restrictions. One tier of businesses will be allowed to operate as per normal, the second at reduced capacity while those in the third tier will have to shut down completely.





Mr Andrews says the six-week lockdown will be challenging but necessary.





"That is a very difficult decision to make, a very challenging decision to make. I know there will be substantial pain that comes from that, but unless we have literally hundreds and hundreds of thousands of people at home and not going to work, then we will not pull this virus up, we will not see those numbers reduce. But it is what is necessary. These are the decisions that I have made because they are the decisions that will keep us safe.





Metropolitan Melbourne residents are subject to Stage 4 restrictions and must comply with a curfew between the hours of 8pm and 5am. The only reasons for Melbourne residents to leave home during these hours are for exercise, to shop for necessary goods and services, for work, for health care, or to care for a sick or elderly relative.





The full list of restrictions can be found here .



All Victorians must wear a face covering when they leave home, no matter where they live.



People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.



If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



