SBS Punjabi News: PM Morrison's adviser linked to Sydney virus outbreak

In tonight's bulletin:





One of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's senior advisers is in self-isolation after being connected to a Sydney coronavirus cluster. Nico Louw revealed on Instagram he is a close contact of a person who tested positive after dining at the Apollo restaurant in Potts Point.

The Victorian government plans to evacuate residents of coronavirus-infected aged care facilities to hospitals. It comes as Victoria records 384 new infections and six deaths, with four of the deaths and more than 700 of the state's active cases linked to aged care.





Indigenous communities in Victoria are urged to remain vigilant, as the number of Indigenous COVID-19 cases rises to 45. The Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation says there are spikes in Melton, Brimbank and Hume, and two cases in the regional area of Ballarat, and over 50,000 Aboriginal people living in Victoria are more vulnerable to the virus than other Australians.





Important information for residents of NSW:





Anyone who visited the Apollo restaurant in Potts Point on additional dates is urged to self-isolate and get tested regardless of symptoms.





The advice applies to those who was present on the 23rd, [6-7:30pm], 24th [3:30-5pm] and 26th [2-5:30pm] of July.





In nearby Darling Point, the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia has closed for cleaning, after two of the new cases visited after dining at both the Apollo and Thai Rock Potts Point.





A Fitness First gym in Kings Cross has also undergone deep cleaning after being visited by an infected person.





Anyone who lives or has visited Potts Point in the past two weeks should get tested if they develop even the mildest of symptoms





