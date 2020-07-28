SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi News: PM Morrison's adviser linked to Sydney virus outbreak

SBS Punjabi

Prime Minister Scott Morrison at his national cabinet press conference

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 July 2020 at 9:05pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Presenting the SBS Punjabi news bulletin for 28 July 2020, with a detailed COVID update from around Australia.

Published 28 July 2020 at 9:05pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
In tonight's bulletin:

  • One of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's senior advisers is in self-isolation after being connected to a Sydney coronavirus cluster. Nico Louw revealed on Instagram he is a close contact of a person who tested positive after dining at the Apollo restaurant in Potts Point.
  • The Victorian government plans to evacuate residents of coronavirus-infected aged care facilities to hospitals. It comes as Victoria records 384 new infections and six deaths, with four of the deaths and more than 700 of the state's active cases linked to aged care.

  • Indigenous communities in Victoria are urged to remain vigilant, as the number of Indigenous COVID-19 cases rises to 45. The Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation says there are spikes in Melton, Brimbank and Hume, and two cases in the regional area of Ballarat, and over 50,000 Aboriginal people living in Victoria are more vulnerable to the virus than other Australians.

Important information for residents of NSW:

Anyone who visited the Apollo restaurant in Potts Point on additional dates is urged to self-isolate and get tested regardless of symptoms.

The advice applies to those who was present on the 23rd, [6-7:30pm], 24th [3:30-5pm] and 26th [2-5:30pm] of July.

In nearby Darling Point, the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia has closed for cleaning, after two of the new cases visited after dining at both the Apollo and Thai Rock Potts Point.

A Fitness First gym in Kings Cross has also undergone deep cleaning after being visited by an infected person.

Anyone who lives or has visited Potts Point in the past two weeks should get tested if they develop even the mildest of symptoms

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits. 

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. 

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus
 

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?