SBS Punjabi News: Victoria's COVID restrictions maybe lifted earlier than planned

The state recorded three deaths and only five new cases, its lowest in almost four months since June 12. The city's curfew lifted today [Mon 28 Sept], while services such as childcare and dentists are allowed to reopen.





Premier Daniel Andrews says further easing may take place on October the 19th, which is a week earlier than planned. Under that step, restrictions on reasons to leave the house will be removed.





"We are so close to being able to take a really big step, a big step toward that COVID-normal. We are so, so close, and what's important now is that everyone keeps following the rules, keeps doing the right thing, keeps making that profound and critical contribution to these numbers getting low and staying low."





Dreamworld's parent company has been fined $3.6 million after pleading guilty to safety charges over a ride that killed four people. Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi were killed when a Thunder River Rapids ride malfunctioned in 2016.





A water pump on the ride malfunctioned, causing water levels to fall dangerously low and their raft collided with another. The malfunction was the third that day, and the fifth in a week, and no automated shutdown function was installed despite recommendations. Ardent Leisure admits breaching the Work Health and Safety Act exposed the individuals to risk of serious injury or death.





