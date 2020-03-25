SBS Radio’s Punjabi program is looking for Digital Content Producer

Highlights The role is open for a successful digital journalist.

You must be familiar with the Punjabi speaking community in Australia.

The role is on full-time basis, located either in Sydney or in Melbourne.

At SBS, we pride ourselves on making Australia a more cohesive society every day. We embrace difference and thrive on diversity like no other media company. We have developed a reputation as one of the world’s most respected broadcasters with a dynamic team of forward thinkers, and now we’re looking for fresh talent to join us.





The Audio and Language Content team is seeking an experienced digital journalist for our language service in Punjabi as a Digital Content Producer.





About you:





We are looking for someone with advanced editorial skills and experience in a digital journalism/production role.





About the role





Reporting to the SBS Punjabi Executive Producer and working with the Digital Editor, the role is to develop and deliver multimedia content for the Punjabi program, including web and social, explore audio or video production for digital platforms and oversee the digital content production of the team. This role can be in either Sydney or Melbourne.





More specifically, the duties include:





Sourcing leads and producing regular online content, generating traffic to meet KPIs.

Planing and managing digital content campaigns for key events.

Generating, developing and fostering content ideas within the team for the relevant platform and the Punjabi speaking audience.

Driving the SBS Punjabi social media strategy.

Assisting and guiding team members publishing online.

Producing multimedia content including: live video, video, interactive content, using 3rd party apps and more.

To listen to this information in Punjabi, click on the player inside the picture at the top of the page. For further details, you may also contact Preetinder Grewal at Preetinder.Singh@sbs.com.au









