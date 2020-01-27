‘Scared to death’: Taxi driver assaulted by hammer-wielding passenger

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

A taxi driver has suffered serious injuries on his head and legs after a passenger allegedly attacked him multiple times with a hammer in Heidelberg, in Melbourne’s northeast on 19 January.





The 37-year-old victim Mr Singh* said he was driving the cab when his passenger hit him on the back of his head.





“For a moment, I became unconscious. God knows how my taxi came to a stop. By the time I had my senses back, he had broken all the windows with his hammer,” Mr Singh told SBS Punjabi .





“He came from the side window to hit me again on the head. But I used my legs and arms to keep him away. I was covered in blood and had multiple bruises on my face, arms and legs.” The offender allegedly used his hammer to break the the glass windows and windscreen of the taxi. Source: SBS





Mr Singh said after listening to his screams, people from the neighbourhood came to his rescue.





“The locals were very kind and helpful. They called the ambulance and Police and I was taken to Austin hospital.”





The incident occurred at the Liberty Parade, Heidelberg, at about 1.45pm on Sunday, 19 January.





Mr Singh said he was shocked to see this behaviour in broad daylight.





“I was scared to death. I have been driving taxi for the last 14 years, but this kind of a thing never happened before. I need some real courage to drive again.”





Mr Singh had received this job from the 13cabs dispatcher.





“The offender was of African appearance. He fled from the scene. But I am sure the police will catch him sooner or later,” he said.





“I drove him to a given address where he left some of his stuff before again jumping in my taxi for another destination."





The family demands police to examine the circumstances leading to the death of their son in Melbourne. Source: Victoria Police





Victoria Police is currently investigating the matter.





“Police were called to an assault in Heidelberg on 19 January,” Police said in a statement to SBS Punjabi.





“It was reported a taxi driver was assaulted by a male passenger whilst travelling along Liberty Parade about 1.45pm.





"The male got out of the taxi and smashed the windscreen with a hammer before opening the driver’s door and continuing to assault the driver.





“The offender fled on foot and was last seen east along Marobe Street." Mr Singh suffered injuries on his head and legs and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Source: SBS





Mr Singh said he wants to see some support system and safety measures for the cab drivers.





“No one has come forward to help me. I even had to pay the insurance access to cover the damage,” he said.





SBS Punjabi has contacted 13cabs for a comment.





The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.





*The victim wishes to be identified by his last name.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









