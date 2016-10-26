SBS Punjabi

Scott Morrison calls on states to help ease property prices

SBS Punjabi

Crowds gather outside an residential auction in Sydney’s inner west

Crowds gather outside an residential auction in Sydney’s inner west Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 October 2016 at 4:16pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

Home ownership is widely considered to be every Australian's dream. But for many, it's becoming just that, a dream. The federal government has conceded that many Australians are struggling to buy their first home. Treasurer Scott Morrison says increasing the supply may help bring down house prices. And as Preeti McCarthy reports, Mr Morrison is blaming complex planning regulations for raising the prices.

Published 26 October 2016 at 4:16pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?