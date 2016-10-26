Scott Morrison calls on states to help ease property prices

Crowds gather outside an residential auction in Sydney’s inner west Source: AAP
Published 26 October 2016 at 4:16pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Home ownership is widely considered to be every Australian's dream. But for many, it's becoming just that, a dream. The federal government has conceded that many Australians are struggling to buy their first home. Treasurer Scott Morrison says increasing the supply may help bring down house prices. And as Preeti McCarthy reports, Mr Morrison is blaming complex planning regulations for raising the prices.
