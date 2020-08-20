Second wave of COVID-19 takes a record toll worldwide

France's health ministry says all the indicators keep going up and the transmission of the virus is getting stronger among all age groups, young adults in particular. Paris city officials are concerned about large gatherings of fans expected on Sunday, when Paris St Germain will play the UEFA Champions League final either against Olympique Lyonnaisor Germany's Bayern Munich.





Case numbers are continuing to rise in parts of Europe with authorities in Spain and Germany detecting their highest daily figures in the last three months.





Argentina has confirmed almost 7,000 new cases of coronavirus and 172 new deaths, taking it simultaneously over the 300,000 case and 6,000 death threshold as the Latin American nation battles a surge of infections in recent weeks.





Argentine Deputy Health Minister, Carla Vizzotti, says the circulation of the virus is intense.





"Older people and people who have a medical condition should take care of their health. (We ask) them to rely on their family or friends to assist and help them. Keep two metres away, use face masks and wash hands. These measures are very important at this time when there is intense viral circulation."





