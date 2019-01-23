SBS Punjabi

'Senate inquiry into dowry abuse must also focus on visa issues'

SBS Punjabi

Brisbane based social worker, Jatinder Kaur

Brisbane based social worker, Jatinder Kaur Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 January 2019 at 11:51am, updated 14 February 2019 at 4:00pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Brisbane-based social worker Jatinder Kaur believes female international students and others on temporary visas facing domestic abuse, receive no help from government-run services because of their visa status, and is calling on the Senate inquiry looking into dowry abuse in Australia to "recommend changes to the Migration Act to extend help to these vulnerable women."

Published 23 January 2019 at 11:51am, updated 14 February 2019 at 4:00pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
A Senate inquiry into dowry abuse has been underway in Australia since last year and is expected to present it's findings next month.

Many organisations, experts, social workers, victims of family violence and dowry abuse have attended public hearings held throughout the nation and have made their submissions.

One of the social workers to make a submission at the public hearing held in Sydney late last year was Jatinder Kaur, who has many years of experience of helping women of family violence, especially within the Australian Indian community.
Jatinder Kaur (second from right), at the Senate Inquiry into dowry abuse public hearing in Sydney
Jatinder Kaur (second from right),, at the Senate Inquiry into dowry abuse public hearing in Sydney Source: Supplied


She was instrumental in the opening of Sahara House, the first refuge for women of Indian origin living in Australia, who face domestic abuse. 

Ms Kaur told SBS Punjabi, "A large proportion of women in the Indian community do not receive any support from the government due to their temporary visas. I would say 90 per cent of the women who have stayed at Sahara House since last year, are those women who were excluded from the provisions of Family Law Act due to their visa status."

"I would say around 30 per cent are those, who have suffered dowry abuse as well. So whilst dowry can be an issue, it isn't the only one," said Ms Kaur, describing some victims' experience of financial extortion by the husband or his family.

Sahara House also receives referrals from government-run shelters in Queensland and is currently running at full occupancy, with five women and their children living there. It has a wait-list too.

"In December last year, federal MPs like Shayne Neumann, Julian Hill and others from the Labor party came to visit Sahara House and spoke to the victims first hand." 
Julian Hill MP, Shayne Neumann MP, with Jatinder Kaur (manager Sahara House) and members from the Brisbane Sikh temple receiving a donation of $8887 from the CEO of Key Assets in December 2018
Julian Hill MP, Shayne Neumann MP, with Jatinder Kaur and members from the Brisbane Sikh temple receiving donation for Sahara House from the CEO of Key Assets Source: Supplied


"My focus was to advocate for the women who don't receive any assistance from the Australian government because they are classed as temporary residents, and that excludes them from any such entitlement. Similarly, in my deposition to the Senate Inquiry on dowry abuse, I made the point that the Migration Act needs amendments so that the most vulnerable women receive some help."

Talking further about Sahara House, Ms Kaur said,"This is the first shelter of it's kind for women of Indian origin. The house actually belongs to the Brisbane Gurudwara (Sikh temple), and they have dedicated the space for the purpose of helping women in need. I believe it is the first Sikh temple in Australia to do something like this. But the fact is that women from any faith - Hindu, Sikh, Muslim etc can stay in the shelter, as long as they are of Indian origin."

Ms Kaur urged other Gurudwaras and religious institutions around Australia to follow this model.

"I get so many calls from women in distress who are based in Sydney and Melbourne. It would be great if the religious organisations in these cities would use the money collected in their Golak to help women in need."

PLEASE NOTE: If you or someone you know needs help, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or 
visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au
. You can also call 
MensLine Australia
 on 1300 789 978 and 
Suicide Call Back Service
 on 1300 659 467. In an emergency, call 000.

 Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


More from SBS Punjabi

What about men? Asks four-time Kiwi-Indian MP, Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi

The Price of Marriage and Divorce

The Dowry Trap: The untold story of male victims

These visas are excluded from family violence protection under current Australian law



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?