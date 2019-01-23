'Senate inquiry into dowry abuse must also focus on visa issues'

A Senate inquiry into dowry abuse has been underway in Australia since last year and is expected to present it's findings next month.





Many organisations, experts, social workers, victims of family violence and dowry abuse have attended public hearings held throughout the nation and have made their submissions.





One of the social workers to make a submission at the public hearing held in Sydney late last year was Jatinder Kaur, who has many years of experience of helping women of family violence, especially within the Australian Indian community. Jatinder Kaur (second from right),, at the Senate Inquiry into dowry abuse public hearing in Sydney Source: Supplied





She was instrumental in the opening of Sahara House, the first refuge for women of Indian origin living in Australia, who face domestic abuse.





Ms Kaur told SBS Punjabi, "A large proportion of women in the Indian community do not receive any support from the government due to their temporary visas. I would say 90 per cent of the women who have stayed at Sahara House since last year, are those women who were excluded from the provisions of Family Law Act due to their visa status."





"I would say around 30 per cent are those, who have suffered dowry abuse as well. So whilst dowry can be an issue, it isn't the only one," said Ms Kaur, describing some victims' experience of financial extortion by the husband or his family.





Sahara House also receives referrals from government-run shelters in Queensland and is currently running at full occupancy, with five women and their children living there. It has a wait-list too.





"In December last year, federal MPs like Shayne Neumann, Julian Hill and others from the Labor party came to visit Sahara House and spoke to the victims first hand." Julian Hill MP, Shayne Neumann MP, with Jatinder Kaur and members from the Brisbane Sikh temple receiving donation for Sahara House from the CEO of Key Assets Source: Supplied





"My focus was to advocate for the women who don't receive any assistance from the Australian government because they are classed as temporary residents, and that excludes them from any such entitlement. Similarly, in my deposition to the Senate Inquiry on dowry abuse, I made the point that the Migration Act needs amendments so that the most vulnerable women receive some help."





Talking further about Sahara House, Ms Kaur said,"This is the first shelter of it's kind for women of Indian origin. The house actually belongs to the Brisbane Gurudwara (Sikh temple), and they have dedicated the space for the purpose of helping women in need. I believe it is the first Sikh temple in Australia to do something like this. But the fact is that women from any faith - Hindu, Sikh, Muslim etc can stay in the shelter, as long as they are of Indian origin."





Ms Kaur urged other Gurudwaras and religious institutions around Australia to follow this model.





"I get so many calls from women in distress who are based in Sydney and Melbourne. It would be great if the religious organisations in these cities would use the money collected in their Golak to help women in need."





PLEASE NOTE: If you or someone you know needs help, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au . You can also call MensLine Australia on 1300 789 978 and Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467. In an emergency, call 000.





