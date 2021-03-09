Serious relationship breakdowns now common, says The Separation Guide report

Highlights Relationship breakdowns have become common over the past few months: Relationships Australia report

Serious breakdowns can be avoided through respectful communication, advises counsellor Preeti Chatwal

A strong foundation is most important in a healthy and happy relationship: Ms Chatwal

According to a report by The Separation Guide, the number of couples contemplating separation has witnessed a big surge in recent months due to extended lockdowns.





Experts say serious relationship breakdowns can be avoided if partners talk their differences out and rely on respectful communication.





Ms Preeti Chatwal, who works as a relationship counsellor with Relationship Australia, told SBS Punjabi that there are many factors that can become the reason for a breakdown in relationships.





“People bring different perspectives, talents and strengths to a relationship, but sometimes a small misunderstanding can lead to a serious relationship breakdown," she says.





“There are many factors that play a part in creating those misunderstandings and difficulties in a relationship, and the biggest of all is the miscommunication,” Ms Chatwal added.





sometimes a small misunderstanding can lead to a serious relationship breakdown Source: Getty Images





She added that people get so engrossed in their lives that they completely miss their partner’s perspective on issues, resulting in a weak foundation for their relationship, which is most important.





“Communication in a relationship can be improved if a partner understands the other partner's perspective empathetically by visualising and accepting their positions," Ms Chatwal advises.





“For a healthy relationship, its foundation has to be very strong and it is very important to create that foundation with mutual understanding, trust, respect, compassion, empathy, vision, partnership, grace and forgiveness," she signs off.





