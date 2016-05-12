Settlement Guide: how to plan a household budget

Piggy Bank Source: AAP
Published 12 May 2016 at 3:46pm, updated 18 May 2016 at 4:09pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
While Australians enjoy some of the most liveable cities in the world, the cost of living is high. Planning ahead is important for financial security. Many families use home budgeting to manage their finances.There are some effective tools and systems available to help achieve this. Preeti McCarthy finds out more....
Published 12 May 2016 at 3:46pm, updated 18 May 2016 at 4:09pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share