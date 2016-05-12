SBS Punjabi

Settlement Guide: how to plan a household budget

SBS Punjabi

Piggy Bank

Piggy Bank Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 May 2016 at 3:46pm, updated 18 May 2016 at 4:09pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

While Australians enjoy some of the most liveable cities in the world, the cost of living is high. Planning ahead is important for financial security. Many families use home budgeting to manage their finances.There are some effective tools and systems available to help achieve this. Preeti McCarthy finds out more....

Published 12 May 2016 at 3:46pm, updated 18 May 2016 at 4:09pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?