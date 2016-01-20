Settlement Guide: Smacking Children

SBS Punjabi

Published 20 January 2016 at 5:51pm, updated 19 February 2016 at 9:54am
By Preeti K McCarthy
To smack or not to smack? That's a question many parents ask themselves when it comes to disciplining their children. Some experts around the world believe it's an outdated parenting practice that could lead to long-term negative impacts on children. Nearly fifty countries have banned domestic corporal punishment - but Australia isn't one of them.Preeti McCarthy explores the issue.

