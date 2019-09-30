Sharp increase in drowning deaths among migrants and the elderly

Royal Life Saving's Society's national drowning report showing an increase in drownings in the past 12 months, people are being warned not to become complacent.





According to the report released on Monday, 276 people drowned in Australia in the last 12 months, a 10 per cent increase on the year before.





122 of those deaths occurred at coastal locations, including on our beaches, at rocks and cliffs and offshore.





101 drownings happened at inland waterways, and 31 in swimming pools.





Stacey Pidgeon from the Royal Life Saving Society, says that while the number of drowning deaths has dropped over the past ten years, there are certain groups which have pushed these latest numbers up.





"This year we have seen a trend in people from multicultural backgrounds - both across the country and with coastal drownings. We're also seeing older Australians, more older Australians are drowning which is a ten-year trend as well ... so there are populations that we are seeing increase drowning across all locations."





To hear the full report in Punjabi click on the audio link above.



