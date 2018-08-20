Shatrughan and Dharmendra as Lawmakers in Yamla Pagla Diwana-3

In this edition of Bollywood Gupshup, hear more about the following stories:





Karina charged 7crs for Veere di Wedding, considering raising it to 10 crs for new films.





Laila Majnu’s first song ‘Tum Milo Roz Hi’ released.





The sequel of Life in a Metro to start soon casting Karina and Arjun





Shatrughan and Dharmendra as Lawmakers in Yamla Pagla Diwana - Phir Se, the second sequel to the movie by the same name which was first released in 2011.





Akshay Kumar’s Instagram followers hit 2 crores mark. Its time to celebrate says Akshay.





One more song released of film Sahib biwi aur Gangster; after film’s release.





