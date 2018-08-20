SBS Punjabi

Shatrughan and Dharmendra as Lawmakers in Yamla Pagla Diwana-3

SBS Punjabi

Bollywood GupShup

Yamla Pagla Diwana - 2 Source: Harpreet Kaur

Published 20 August 2018 at 11:44am, updated 20 August 2018 at 12:18pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Akshay Kumar’s Instagram followers hit 2 crores mark. It's time to celebrate says Akshay.

In this edition of Bollywood Gupshup, hear more about the following stories:

Karina charged 7crs for Veere di Wedding, considering raising it to 10 crs for new films.

Laila Majnu’s first song ‘Tum Milo Roz Hi’ released.

The sequel of Life in a Metro to start soon casting Karina and Arjun

Shatrughan and Dharmendra as Lawmakers in Yamla Pagla Diwana - Phir Se, the second sequel to the movie by the same name which was first released in 2011.

Akshay Kumar’s Instagram followers hit 2 crores mark. Its time to celebrate says Akshay.

One more song released of film Sahib biwi aur Gangster; after film’s release.

