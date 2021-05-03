‘Shehar Patiale De’: Remembering famous Punjabi poet and songwriter Gill Surjit

Punjabi poet and songwriter Gill Surjit with his son Gavin 'Lally' Gill at SBS Studios, Melbourne. Source: SBS Punjabi
Published 3 May 2021 at 11:59am, updated 3 May 2021 at 12:38pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Poet and lyricist Gill Surjit passed away after a brief illness in his hometown Patiala in India's northern state of Punjab, at the age of 73. He wrote hundreds of Punjabi songs, which became major hits, including 'Shahir Patiala de Munde Muchh Fut Gabhru Ne Sohane'. Mr Gill had Parkinson's disease for some time. Tune into this interview that we recorded with him in 2014 at SBS studio in Melbourne.
Published 3 May 2021 at 11:59am, updated 3 May 2021 at 12:38pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share