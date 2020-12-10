SBS Punjabi

Shikway: A short film exploring unsuccessful relationships that end in divorce

SBS Punjabi

Shikway: A short film exploring the issues responsible for unsuccessful relationships resulting in separations

The misunderstandings in a relationship can always be resolved and the key to that is "communication" Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 December 2020 at 4:43pm
By Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

Shot in Melbourne, the short film explores issues and misunderstandings responsible for unsuccessful relationships and breakups.

Published 10 December 2020 at 4:43pm
By Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • "Shikway" is the third film directed by Melbourne-based Sukhdeep Brar
  • The film portrays how misunderstandings could lead to separations
  • The whole film was shot in Melbourne with local talents
The film Shikway (complaints) portrays how misunderstandings and lack of communication can lead to the end of a healthy relationship, resulting in a breakup or parting of ways.

"The misunderstandings in a relationship can always be resolved and the key to that is an open communication," says the filmmaker Sukhdeep Brar.

In an interview with SBS Punjabi, Mr Brar said, "the movie explores the issues that a relationship could face because of misunderstandings caused by the lack of communication."

Advertisement
"I've seen most of the times, the aftermath of these misunderstandings is an unhealthy relationship that often leads to a separation," he added.



All the five characters in the film are played by Melbourne-based actors including Manpreet Brar, Karan Batan, Naina Sharma, Prabhjot and Daman Sidhu.

Mahib Khanna another Melbourne-based filmmaker also assisted Mr Brar in the filmmaking process.

Also read

Agla Sawera: A film that warns of a future impacted by pandemics like COVID-19 and climate change



Mr Brar says most of his films are based on social issues so that he could spread important messages within the community.

Shikway: A short film exploring the issues responsible for unsuccessful relationships resulting in separations
Filmmaker Sukhdeep Brar Source: Supplied


Shikway is the third film directed by Mr Sukdeep Brar, after Humanity and Kujaat. 


The film was released on Youtube on 21st of November 2020 and has also received several positive comments and reviews from the public with over 7,000 views on Youtube.

To listen to the full interview, click here or on the player at the top of the page.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Also read

This is Australia’s highest grossing Punjabi film for the first week

Victoria opens its doors and purse strings for Indian film-makers with massive fund

'I suddenly became visible' says Pallavi Sharda, the Australian-Indian actress of Hollywood and Bollywood fame



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack

Newly elected MPs pose for photographs during a new Members' Seminar in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra.

The barriers faced by people from migrant communities entering politics