Shikway: A short film exploring unsuccessful relationships that end in divorce

Highlights "Shikway" is the third film directed by Melbourne-based Sukhdeep Brar

The film portrays how misunderstandings could lead to separations

The whole film was shot in Melbourne with local talents

The film Shikway (complaints) portrays how misunderstandings and lack of communication can lead to the end of a healthy relationship, resulting in a breakup or parting of ways.





"The misunderstandings in a relationship can always be resolved and the key to that is an open communication," says the filmmaker Sukhdeep Brar.





In an interview with SBS Punjabi , Mr Brar said, "the movie explores the issues that a relationship could face because of misunderstandings caused by the lack of communication."





Advertisement

"I've seen most of the times, the aftermath of these misunderstandings is an unhealthy relationship that often leads to a separation," he added.











All the five characters in the film are played by Melbourne-based actors including Manpreet Brar, Karan Batan, Naina Sharma, Prabhjot and Daman Sidhu.





Mahib Khanna another Melbourne-based filmmaker also assisted Mr Brar in the filmmaking process.











Mr Brar says most of his films are based on social issues so that he could spread important messages within the community.





Filmmaker Sukhdeep Brar Source: Supplied





Shikway is the third film directed by Mr Sukdeep Brar, after Humanity and Kujaat.







The film was released on Youtube on 21st of November 2020 and has also received several positive comments and reviews from the public with over 7,000 views on Youtube.





To listen to the full interview, click here or on the player at the top of the page.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









