‘Shock of my life’: Indian man sustains neck injuries after being stabbed in broad daylight in Melbourne

An Indian man is recovering from the injuries he sustained after being attacked by two men at his residence at around 3 pm on 16 December.





Vicky Bhikhan was stabbed multiple times on his neck and arm.





In an interview with SBS Punjabi , the 35-year-old said the two unidentified assailants who attacked him with a knife had covered their faces with balaclavas.





"It was an absolutely horrific experience. The incident gave me a shock of my life.





"I don't even know when they entered my house. I was listening to a phone call when they put a knife on the back of my neck," he said.





Vicky Bhikhan came to Australia on a student visa from India in 2017. Source: Supplied





Mr Bhikhan said he screamed for help as the two men launched a "barbaric attack."





"The scary part is that it happened in broad daylight. My wife had gone to pick our child from school when they barged into the house," he added.





"It was very messy. There was blood all over the place. I was taken to the hospital where I got nine stitches on my neck," he said.





Mr Bhikhan said he believes the attack was not a theft attempt.





"They didn't take anything away, which makes me believe that it may not be a theft attempt, but I suspect they had other intentions.





"I've given a detailed statement to the police who are now investigating this matter," he said. Source: Vic Police





Victoria Police told SBS Punjabi that they are investigating an aggravated burglary in Craigieburn on Wednesday 16 December.





"The investigators have been told the victim answered the door at his Hurlingham Way house at about 3 pm where he was confronted by two men armed with a knife," the police said in a statement.





The police said the offenders stabbed the man a number of times before fleeing north in Hurlingham Way then west along Windrock Avenue.





Hume Crime Investigation Unit detectives are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au





To listen to the full interview with Mr Bhikhan, click here or on the player at the top of the page.





