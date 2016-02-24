SBS Punjabi

Sikh charity helping refugees in Iraq

SBS Punjabi

Khalsa Aid in Iraq

Source: Khalsa Aid

Published 24 February 2016 at 4:56pm, updated 25 February 2016 at 1:17pm
By Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS

Khalsa Aid is providing food and drinking water for nearly 1500 members of the persecuted minority, Yazidi, who are forced to live as refugees in Northern Iraq.

Khalsa Aid, a United Kingdom based charity, is providing aid to over 150 Yazidi refugee families in Northern Iraq. Thousands of persecuted families forced to flea their homes, and are now living in refugee camps.


Ravinder Singh, the founder and CEO of Khalsa Aid is helping these families along the Iraq-Syria border with much needed supplies.
Ravinder Singh of Khalsa Aid in Iraq
Ravinder Singh of Khalsa Aid with Yazidi children in Iraq Source: Khalsa Aid
 

Mr. Singh tells SBS Punjabi Radio that although, there is no war in the areas where he is working, but organising supplies and taking those to the refugees is not always free from risks.

"We are barely a few kilometers from the Syria border and the situation can change here anytime."

Khalsa Aid distributing stationery among refugee children
Khalsa Aid volunteer distributing stationery among refugee children Source: Khalsa Aid


Khalsa Aid is also helping a few teenage Yazidi girls who managed to escape from the captivity of ISIS. Ravi says those girls were treated with extreme brutality, even worse than animals.

Ravinder Singh, inspired by the Sikh ethos of 'Sarbat Da Bhala', meaning 'Blessings to all' has been working to help those who need it most.

