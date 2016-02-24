Sikh charity helping refugees in Iraq

Khalsa Aid, a United Kingdom based charity, is providing aid to over 150 Yazidi refugee families in Northern Iraq. Thousands of persecuted families forced to flea their homes, and are now living in refugee camps.







Ravinder Singh, the founder and CEO of Khalsa Aid is helping these families along the Iraq-Syria border with much needed supplies. Ravinder Singh of Khalsa Aid with Yazidi children in Iraq Source: Khalsa Aid





Mr. Singh tells SBS Punjabi Radio that although, there is no war in the areas where he is working, but organising supplies and taking those to the refugees is not always free from risks.





"We are barely a few kilometers from the Syria border and the situation can change here anytime."





Khalsa Aid volunteer distributing stationery among refugee children Source: Khalsa Aid





Khalsa Aid is also helping a few teenage Yazidi girls who managed to escape from the captivity of ISIS. Ravi says those girls were treated with extreme brutality, even worse than animals.



