Sikh community group in Melbourne is distributing free RAT kits to the ones in need

Highlights Melbourne’s Sikh Gurudwara, Sri Guru Nanak Darbar Officer has always been at the forefront of community service.

Earlier the Gurudwara had also set up a vaccine centre at their premises providing easy access to the community.

Now the Gurudwara has procured RAT kits and is sharing them with the community for free.

Harpreet Singh from Melbourne’s Sikh religious place Sri Guru Nanak Darbar told SBS Punjabi that their organisation had procured hundreds of RAT kits from various sources and is distributing them to the needy in the community for the last three/four weeks.





“We have implemented strict criteria for distributing these free kits to the community so that only the neediest can get them from us for their immediate testing.”





More information on how to get access to these free RAT kits from 'Sri Guru Nanak Darbar Officer' Gurudwara can be obtained by clicking on the speaker above. Free RAT kits to the needy Source: Hapreet Singh





Advertisement

Detailed information about this can be obtained by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









