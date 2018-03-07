SBS Punjabi

Sikh Forum during Australian Sikh Games has deep historical significance, says Manjinder Singh

Australian Sikh Games

will host range of activities Source: Manjinder

Published 7 March 2018 at 7:17pm
By MP Singh
Australian Sikh Games presents many aspects of our rich Punjabi culture i.e. games, Bhangra/ Gidha, Sikh Forum.

Australian Sikh Games are not bound only by excellent show of our traditional and local sports, but also provide us mega show of cultural and religious activities during three days of show.

And one of them is Sikh Forum that runs in parallel to the games for one full day right on the venue of games, since start of the games 31 years ago.

Manjinder Singh from Australian Sikh Games management, tells us about this year’s activities of games in general and about Sikh Forum in particular.

He tells us about what are the topics for this forum, where it would be held and timings etc.

Among many local, interstate and overseas facilitators would be world renowned Jaswant Zafar, who will present on most critical topic i.e. why our youth are moving away from our religious institutions and what needs to be done.

The other topics would be the highlights of Khalsa Raj, Anglo Sikh wars and why Derawad is rising these days.

Sikh Forum
at 31st Australian Sikh Games in Sydney Source: Manjinder


