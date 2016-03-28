Kabaddi at 29th Sikh Games Brisbane Source: Ranjit Khera
Published 28 March 2016 at 6:26pm, updated 28 March 2016 at 10:18pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
The 29th Sikh Games were held over the Easter weekend in Brisbane, Australia. Ranjit Khera brings you special conversation with people present at the games regarding the organization and atmosphere at the games this year specially for SBS Punjabi listeners.
