SBS Punjabi

Sikh Games Brisbane

SBS Punjabi

Kabaddi at 29th Sikh Games Brisbane

Kabaddi at 29th Sikh Games Brisbane Source: Ranjit Khera

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 March 2016 at 6:26pm, updated 28 March 2016 at 10:18pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

The 29th Sikh Games were held over the Easter weekend in Brisbane, Australia. Ranjit Khera brings you special conversation with people present at the games regarding the organization and atmosphere at the games this year specially for SBS Punjabi listeners.

Published 28 March 2016 at 6:26pm, updated 28 March 2016 at 10:18pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS


Share

Latest podcast episodes

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'