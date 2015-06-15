SBS Punjabi

Sikh Motorcycle Club Australia lobbying for helmet exemptions

SBS Punjabi

Sikh Motorcycle Club Australia

Source: Sidhu Photography

Published 15 June 2015 at 10:46pm, updated 23 May 2017 at 5:22pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Here we have a conversation with Parampreet Singh Rajput from the Sikh Motorcycle Club Australia who wants the law changed so men from the Sikh religion can ride motorbikes wearing their turbans rather than helmets. Preetinder Singh Grewal reports.....

In several parts of the world, Sikh riders are exempted from legal requirements to wear a helmet when riding a motorcycle or a bicycle, which cannot be done without removing the turban or Dastaar.

Sikh Motorcycle Club Australia is now lobbying to get exemptions in Australia. According to the representatives of this newly formed club, the legal requirement to wear a helmet discourages members of the Sikh faith to ride bikes in Australia. Most of the Motorcycle associations and traffic authorities do not support this call as it could be fatal and life threatening. 

