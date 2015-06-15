Sikh Motorcycle Club Australia lobbying for helmet exemptions

In several parts of the world, Sikh riders are exempted from legal requirements to wear a helmet when riding a motorcycle or a bicycle, which cannot be done without removing the turban or Dastaar.





Sikh Motorcycle Club Australia is now lobbying to get exemptions in Australia. According to the representatives of this newly formed club, the legal requirement to wear a helmet discourages members of the Sikh faith to ride bikes in Australia. Most of the Motorcycle associations and traffic authorities do not support this call as it could be fatal and life threatening.





Source: Sidhu Photography





