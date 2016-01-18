SBS Punjabi

Sikh motorcycle club gets its first woman rider

Source: Facebook

Published 18 January 2016 at 2:11pm, updated 18 January 2016 at 5:52pm
By Shamsher Kainth
Swati Sharma, a girl from Khanna in Punjab grew passionate about motorbike riding after finding encouragement from her partner.

The Sikh Motorcycle Club Australia has found its first woman rider in Biomedica student, Swati Sharma, who began riding with the club three months ago.
Swati Sharma on her motorbike
Source: Supplied


Swati says she is quite excited at being the first female member of the club, and that everyone treats her as their equal.

"Being the first female rider of the club, I am very excited, and if I can inspire others to step up, it will be great."
Swati Sharma on her motorbike
Source: Supplied


Swati says she was always found of motorbike riding, however it was her partner Gunwant Singh Kharoud who really encouraged her to hop on to a bike and take it seriously.
Swati Sharma with her partner Gunwant Singh Kharoud
Swati with her partner Gunwant Singh Kharoud Source: Supplied


"I used to ride my brother's bike in India. But since then, for eight years, I didn't ride at all. It was my partner who told me to begin riding."
Sikh motorcycle club Australia
Source: Supplied


Swati, currently on a restricted license, rides a Harley Street 500.

Mostly, she rides on the weekends with the Club and gets time off work to join her riding mates. 

"Everyone is passionate about something or the other, riding is my passion. It's something that I would like to continue for rest of my life," said Swati.

