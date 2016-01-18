Sikh motorcycle club gets its first woman rider

The Sikh Motorcycle Club Australia has found its first woman rider in Biomedica student, Swati Sharma, who began riding with the club three months ago. Source: Supplied





Swati says she is quite excited at being the first female member of the club, and that everyone treats her as their equal.





"Being the first female rider of the club, I am very excited, and if I can inspire others to step up, it will be great." Source: Supplied





Swati says she was always found of motorbike riding, however it was her partner Gunwant Singh Kharoud who really encouraged her to hop on to a bike and take it seriously. Swati with her partner Gunwant Singh Kharoud Source: Supplied





"I used to ride my brother's bike in India. But since then, for eight years, I didn't ride at all. It was my partner who told me to begin riding." Source: Supplied





Swati, currently on a restricted license, rides a Harley Street 500.





Mostly, she rides on the weekends with the Club and gets time off work to join her riding mates.



