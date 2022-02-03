SBS Punjabi

Sikh volunteer Amar Singh honoured with Citizen of the Year award

SBS Punjabi

Amar Singh

Amar Singh with City of Paramatta's Lord Mayor, Donna Davis at the Australia Day event. Source: Supplied by Mr Singh

Published 4 February 2022 at 9:56am
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS

Volunteering is 'in-built' in our system, says Amar Singh, the proud recipient of Paramatta's Citizen of the Year Award for 2022. He received this recognition for his charity's relief work in bushfires and pandemics.

A keen advocate for multiculturalism and social cohesion, Amar Singh is the founder and President of 'Turbans 4 Australia', a charity organisation providing assistance throughout Australia.

For his non-profit organization's efforts in distributing relief aid to the people in need during pandemic, Mr Singh has been awarded Paramatta's Citizen of the Year on Australia Day.

citizen of the year
Amar Singh, recipient of Paramatta's Citizen of the Year Award, 2022. Source: Supplied by Mr Singh
Citizen of the Year Awards celebrates the outstanding achievements of local community members while emphasising the importance of service to the nation of Australia.

Since the Covid lockdown began, Mr Singh helped to organise relief in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Dubbo, Brisbane and Gold coast.

Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Mr Singh says that volunteering is 'built-in our blood'. 

"I got it from my parents, and it will be reflected in future generations.

"It's kind of a duty of the Sikhs to do 'Sewa', he says.

amar singh
Amar Singh with his wife at Australia Day celebrations. Source: Supplied by Mr Singh.
Mr Singh moved to Australia when he was a teenager. He says he has been very passionate about community service from a younger age.

"I served as a volunteer during the Sydney 2000 Olympic games, Invictus games, Gold Coast commonwealth games and many other community events".

As part of the culturally and linguistically diverse community (CALD), Mr Singh's charity T4A nationally provides assistance where there is a lack of support while spreading the message of social harmony, equality, and mateship.

"You don't need to donate or volunteer economically. You can donate your time, and the time is the biggest donation one can ever make," he says.

Listen to this Punjabi podcast by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.  


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

