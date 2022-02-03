Sikh volunteer Amar Singh honoured with Citizen of the Year award

A keen advocate for multiculturalism and social cohesion, Amar Singh is the founder and President of 'Turbans 4 Australia', a charity organisation providing assistance throughout Australia.





For his non-profit organization's efforts in distributing relief aid to the people in need during pandemic, Mr Singh has been awarded Paramatta's Citizen of the Year on Australia Day.





Amar Singh, recipient of Paramatta's Citizen of the Year Award, 2022. Source: Supplied by Mr Singh Citizen of the Year Awards celebrates the outstanding achievements of local community members while emphasising the importance of service to the nation of Australia.





Advertisement

Since the Covid lockdown began, Mr Singh helped to organise relief in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Dubbo, Brisbane and Gold coast.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Mr Singh says that volunteering is 'built-in our blood'.





"I got it from my parents, and it will be reflected in future generations.





"It's kind of a duty of the Sikhs to do ' Sewa', he says.





Amar Singh with his wife at Australia Day celebrations. Source: Supplied by Mr Singh. Mr Singh moved to Australia when he was a teenager. He says he has been very passionate about community service from a younger age.





"I served as a volunteer during the Sydney 2000 Olympic games, Invictus games, Gold Coast commonwealth games and many other community events".





READ MORE Amar Singh never misses a chance to help







As part of the culturally and linguistically diverse community (CALD), Mr Singh's charity T4A nationally provides assistance where there is a lack of support while spreading the message of social harmony, equality, and mateship.





"You don't need to donate or volunteer economically. You can donate your time, and the time is the biggest donation one can ever make," he says.





Listen to this Punjabi podcast by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.







Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









