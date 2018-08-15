SBS Punjabi

Sikh volunteer Sukhwinder Kaur wins Local Hero Award

SBS Punjabi

Sukhwinder Kaur: Sikh Volunteers Australia

Sukhwinder Kaur is a member of Sikh Volunteers Australia from last seven years. Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 August 2018 at 11:55am, updated 15 August 2018 at 12:18pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Sukhwinder Kaur from the Sikh Volunteers Australia is proud and happy to be voted a Westfield Local Hero. The Sikh Volunteers say they will use $10,000 award money to fund their charity work in accordance with their Sikh faith in Melbourne’s southeast.

Published 15 August 2018 at 11:55am, updated 15 August 2018 at 12:18pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?