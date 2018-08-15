Sikh volunteer Sukhwinder Kaur wins Local Hero Award

Sukhwinder Kaur is a member of Sikh Volunteers Australia from last seven years. Source: Supplied
Published 15 August 2018 at 11:55am, updated 15 August 2018 at 12:18pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Sukhwinder Kaur from the Sikh Volunteers Australia is proud and happy to be voted a Westfield Local Hero. The Sikh Volunteers say they will use $10,000 award money to fund their charity work in accordance with their Sikh faith in Melbourne’s southeast.
Published 15 August 2018 at 11:55am, updated 15 August 2018 at 12:18pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share