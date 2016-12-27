Sikh Youth Australia family camp 2017

SBS Punjabi

Published 27 December 2016 at 2:56pm
By MPS
Sukhvinder Singh from Sikh Youth Australia tells us about importance of camps in western countries for budding communities like us.

Sukhvinder has himself attended camps as a youth and now is organising SYA summer camps since last 19 years. Sukhvinder tells us bit more in detail about the oncoming summer camp in Jan 2017, its day to day activities, facilitators (that include L-Fresh the lion Sukhdeep, Sukhjeet Kaur among many others) and syllabus etc.

